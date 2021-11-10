Local businesses are invited to help a Fife charity shine this Christmas

Kirkcaldy-based wellbeing and social care charity LinkLiving has launched its first festive appeal – Sponsor The Sparkle – which will see it invite local businesses to sponsor a lit Christmas star which will sparkle on the charity’s Fife base at West Bridge Mill, in the town.

Funds raised from the sponsorship will help people, getting support through West Bridge Mill, who have been affected by trauma and disadvantage.

The lit stars will cover LinkLiving’s converted mill, so the support of the charity by local businesses will be seen by a large number of people over the festive period as West Bridge Mill is located on one of the major roads into Kirkcaldy - situated between Morrisons and the football ground. The stars will be live from November 25 for six weeks until the week following New Year.

Sheena Stone, LinkLiving’s head of fundraising and marketing, is inviting local businesses to help the charity shine this Christmas.

Sheena Stone, LinkLiving’s head of fundraising and marketing, said: “LinkLiving provides person-centred care and specialist services to support poor mental health, homelessness prevention, independent living and inclusion, with many people finding the last 18 months to have been particularly challenging.

"Each year in Fife, LinkLiving supports over 400 people to move forward in their lives: this includes helping many young people through work such as the award-winning Steps To Resilience programme which helps transform the lives of young people who have experienced trauma by giving them the tools to better manage their own mental health and set them on the path to having the best possible life.

"Sponsor The Sparkle is raising funds to support incredibly valuable work such as this.”

People may also wish to sponsor a star in the name of a loved one.

Sponsorship ranges from £300 to £900 depending on the star of choice. The cut off date for booking a star is 12 noon on Wednesday, November 17.

For more information visit: www.linkliving.org.uk/sparkle

LinkLiving will be lighting up one special star: the ‘Star For Everyone’ is for anyone who has lost someone dear to them. If you would like your loved one to be a part of that light, please make a donation here

