Thornton road to be closed for up to three weeks for carriageway resurfacing
A road in Thornton is set to be closed during November and December as Fife Council invests £258,000 to improve the road network in the town.
Essential carriageway resurfacing will take place on Strathore Road from Monday 22 November 2021, and will last for up to three weeks.
Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “We maintain over 2400 km of roads in Fife and we are spending millions each year repairing and improving them.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”
The area being resurfaced on Strathore Road is from Noble Foods to Oak Tree Avenue. Works will be carried out Monday to Friday, from 7:30am to 5:00pm.
The road closure will be in place for the duration of the works and a diversion route will be signposted.
There will be access for emergency services but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.