Kirkcaldy Central Market, which launched at the start of this month, is based inside the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy in the former JJB sports unit, at the top of the escalator next to Home Bargains.

It’s the first time the upper floor inside the mall has been used for a number of years.

The market is open every Friday to Sunday from 10.00am to 4.00pm with a special Thursday opening planned for November 25.

Over a dozen traders are currently selling goods at the weekend indoor market which is located inside the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.

There are over a dozen traders selling a wide range of goods at the indoor market with products including: wax melts, soap and bath bombs, personalised clothing and accessories, personalised in-market Body Shop and Avon market consultants, handmade wooden crafts, handmade flower arrangements and personalised gifts. Refreshments of tea and coffee are also available.

The venture is the brainchild of Simon Cohen, who is the market manager.

Simon, who is originally from Dundee and now lives in St Andrews with his family, has operated several different businesses in the past including a property business and this is his first Fife venture.

He said: “The location was attractive as the market is as central as you can get in Kirkcaldy town centre so it is easy to combine a visit for people out shopping for other reasons.

“We plan to make it a permanent weekend feature running all year round and we have a special Thursday opening on November 25 to see how attractive a midweek opening will be.

“We also have a well-established baker who will begin trading in our market in December,” he said.

"We have eight traders at present with another six starting this Friday. We have space for 50 more traders and we aim to gradually build up the capacity of our 10,000 sq ft venue.”

Handmade flower arrangements and personalised gifts are among the products traders are selling at the new indoor market.

Simon is aware of the other indoor market in the east end of the High Street, but said its product focus is very different to his venture.

And so far, he said the feedback from locals has been very positive:

"The public seem pleased to have a new shopping experience that breathes more life into Kirkcaldy town centre.”

Handmade wooden crafts are also for sale.

