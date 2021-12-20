The festive event has been taking place on Fridays and Saturdays this month, transforming the pedestrianised zone between Tolbooth Street and Kirk Wynd.

It was launched by Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun and was an instant hit with shoppers and visitors.

The market featured a range of food traders and products from businesses and makers.

The Artisan Christmas Eve Market in Kirkcaldy town centre has had to be cancelled. Pic: Monarch Photography.

However, organisers have announced that this Friday’s event on Christmas Eve has had to be shelved.

On the Artisan Fridays Facebook page, a post announcing the cancellation said: “I deeply regret to announce that due to cancellations regarding the covid situation the Artisan Christmas Eve market is cancelled.”

Danny Cepok, development manager for Love Oor Lang Toun, said the new variant has had an impact: “Unfortunately the last Kirkcaldy Christmas Artisan Market will not be taking place this Friday.

“A combination of the COVID impact on traders and Artisan Fridays staff has meant we have had to take the decision to cancel the last day of the Christmas Market.”

He added: “We are so disappointed as both traders and the public have enjoyed the plaza experience. Along with the hospitality sector, we too have been affected by this latest COVID mutation.”

The Christmas market in the town centre is the latest event to have been hit by the Omicron variant.

It comes as hospitality businesses across the Kingdom have warned of “financially disastrous” consequences as new COVID restrictions threaten to have a profound effect on their crucial Christmas trade.

