Popular Kirkcaldy cafe teams up with town businesses to host summer wedding fayre

Merchants House Cafe is organising the free event alongside Home of Hopcroft and Mirka Bridal Couture.

The wedding fayre will be held in the gardens behind the cafe, which is based at the east end of the High Street, on Sunday, June 19 from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

It will feature stalls manned by representatives from local businesses in the Kirkcaldy area who offer a variety of wedding services.

These include: The Flower Ranger, Travel Your World – Kirkcaldy, @Cherry on Top, Flutterbeeze Cake Toppers, Koku Shi Kirkcaldy, @bernardeta kupiec, Gibson & Gilham, @eden k. Make up, I&B Party Decor, @Fern and Heather and Kirk Wynd Highland House.

The aim is to show what goods and services are available locally to help couples plan their special day.

Marzena Barclay, who runs Merchants House Cafe with her husband Ricky, said: “With so many amazing local businesses in the Kirkcaldy area - this event will be the perfect opportunity to showcase the variety of wedding services Kirkcaldy has on offer.

Ricky Barclay with wife Marzena in the garden at the back of Merchant's House, where the wedding fayre will be taking place next month. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“It is also about encouraging everyone to shop as locally as they can when planning their big day.

“From stalls by The Flower Ranger, Travel Your World, Koku Shi and many others including kilt hire, photographers, makeup artists and hairdressers - there will be plenty for people to come and see.

“Mirka Bridal will also be showcasing a variety of dresses from their collection that will be modelled by some of our wonderful staff here at the cafe. We feel so incredibly blessed to have such fantastic businesses around us that we can work together to support one another.”

Kirkcaldy wedding designer Mirka Jankowska (pictured on the right) will be at the wedding fayre next month. Earlier this year, she launched a new brand of eco-friendly bridal gowns made from recycled materials. Pic: Maja Jankowska

Marzena explained where the idea for the fayre came from: “I was speaking to my friend Mirka, who designs wedding dresses, and we came up with an idea to do something to support each other.

"Then we spoke with our friends/neighbouring businesses who offer products/ services for weddings and they also got involved.

"We want to show how many amazing, family businesses we have here in Kirkcaldy.

"For example, brides to be don’t have to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow to find their dream dress as we have Mirka Bridal here. Cherry on Top makes wedding cakes and Lady Flutterbeeze makes unique wedding invitations.”

At the start of this year, Mirka Jankowska, who owns Mirka Bridal Couture in the town’s Commercial Street, launched a new brand of eco-friendly bridal gowns made from recycled materials.

Mirka said: “Marzena and I were at first discussing a styled bridal shoot at the cafe as it’s set in such a beautiful historic location. We wanted to show off local suppliers and collaborate on something - that’s where the idea came from.

"During the fayre, models will be wearing dresses from my new eco-bridal collection which has been a big hit with new brides.”

She added: “A lot of couples are now searching for more local suppliers, so this event is the perfect place to find them.”

There are two spaces left for businesses wanting to get involved.