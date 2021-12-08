Traders sign up for Kirkcaldy's first ever Festive Fiver
Locals are being invited to take advantage of Kirkcaldy’s Festive Fiver which was launched in the town this week.
The scheme, run by Love Oor Lang Toun, sees businesses and organisations in Kirkcaldy town centre from the Olympia Arcase to the Merchants’ Quarter offering £5 deals on their products.
The scheme is similar to the one which takes place in Burntisland run by traders group Totally Locally with shops in the town offering deals on goods and services for just £5.
Businesses and organisations in Kirkcaldy taking part have Festive Fiver window stickers and include: Roots and Seeds Cafe Bistro, Andersons coffee shop, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy, 3 Beans Coffee Co, Merchants House Cafe, C Sinclair Fish Merchants, Home of Hopcroft, The Flower Ranger, Lang Toun Cycles, My Home Tools, Methuselah’s, WR&P, The Pet Shop, Phil + Sophy, Balance Fife, Heavenly Sensations, Grain and Sustain, Holey Sxxt Piercing,CC’s Floral Design and Print It Stitch It.
Kirkcaldy's Festive Fiver will run until Friday, December, 24.