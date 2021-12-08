The scheme, run by Love Oor Lang Toun, sees businesses and organisations in Kirkcaldy town centre from the Olympia Arcase to the Merchants’ Quarter offering £5 deals on their products.

The scheme is similar to the one which takes place in Burntisland run by traders group Totally Locally with shops in the town offering deals on goods and services for just £5.

People are being invited to take advantage of some of the deals on offer from businesses and organisations in Kirkcaldy as part of Kirkcaldy's Fiver Fest. Pic: Scott Louden.

Businesses and organisations in Kirkcaldy taking part have Festive Fiver window stickers and include: Roots and Seeds Cafe Bistro, Andersons coffee shop, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy, 3 Beans Coffee Co, Merchants House Cafe, C Sinclair Fish Merchants, Home of Hopcroft, The Flower Ranger, Lang Toun Cycles, My Home Tools, Methuselah’s, WR&P, The Pet Shop, Phil + Sophy, Balance Fife, Heavenly Sensations, Grain and Sustain, Holey Sxxt Piercing,CC’s Floral Design and Print It Stitch It.

Kirkcaldy's Festive Fiver will run until Friday, December, 24.

To find out more visit: Kirkcaldy’s Festive Fiver

