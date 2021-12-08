Labour has completed its first round of selections to choose who will stand in the Kirkcaldy, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Auchtertool areas.

The council election is not until May 2022.

Four existing councillors have secured their names on the ballot paper.

Councillor Neil Crooks will retire at the 2022 elections (Pic: George McLuskie)

They are Judy Hamilton, Alister Cameron, Ian Cameron and David Ross.

Gordon Langlands is set to stand down next summer and his Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy wards will be contested by Julie MacDougall who is seeking to follow in the footsteps of her late father, John who as a councillor, council leader and also MP.

Also retiring is Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee.

Cllr Ross, Labour co-leader of Fife Council said: “Neil and Gordon have both been dedicated and hard working councillors, and whose commitment to their communities has been greatly appreciated by many.

“As my colleague representing Kirkcaldy North, Neil will have served on Fife Council for 15 years, much of the time as Convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, as well as his previous service on Kirkcaldy District Council.

“His experience and knowledge will be greatly missed on the Council and on a personal level I will miss working with him on issues within our ward where I believe we have made a good team.

“But I am pleased that Labour will be fielding such a strong team, and all of us are committed to doing the best for our constituents and to protecting local services in the face of continuing cuts from central government.”

