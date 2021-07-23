It begins operations in Kirkcaldy next month as part of an expansion in Scotland - and is now recruiting for drivers.

The company has seen demand soar during lockdown, and it now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

Deliveroo is now looking to recruit drivers to take food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

Deliveroo is launching in Fife

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Kirkcaldy, and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.”

The company says its arrival in the Lang Toun will also be a major boost to local businesses, which will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.

To keep its riders safe while out on the road, the company offers free medical insurance to ensure they are protected. It says the positions offer flexibility for people with other commitments.

Deliveroo was founded by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski in London just eight years ago.

It now operates in over 200 locations across the UK, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via its app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers.

