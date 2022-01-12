Developer completes purchase of land in Fife town to build 420 homes
National housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, has completed the purchase of Westwood Park, Glenrothes to deliver 420 new homes.
The developer will be bringing the vacant site at the north of Foxton Drive into positive use, providing a range of highly accessible new homes for sale, with 10 per cent allocated for affordable housing.
The development will feature two, three and four-bedroom houses along with access links for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles The site will also include an amenity space and children’s play areas.
Planning permission was granted by Fife Council in February 2021, and the local authority will work with Keepmoat Homes, Scottish Enterprise and LandTeam to deliver the site.
Derek Wilson, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes said: “The new homes will be designed to support a range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize in the community.”
The development is due to be completed in 2030.