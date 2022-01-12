Kirkcaldy panto scraps return to stage after Scottish Government update on crowd limits

The producers of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty at the town’s Kings Theatre had hoped to stage its postponed shows from December at the end of its proposed January run.

But that plan was scuppered by the First Minister’s update to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

While restrictions on large outdoor events were scrapped, Nicola Sturgeon opted to maintain existing curbs on indoor gatherings until “at least” January 24.

The cast of Kirkcaldy's panto, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

And with social distancing a key requirement, it would have meant the 100 capacity venue playing to barely one third each night - leaving many ticket holders disappointed.

The panto launched to great reviews and audience feedback, and was due to run into early January with a week of ‘adult only’ shows at the end as well as school performances during the day.

The show - the smallest in Scotland with a cast of five - was a huge undertaking for the venue, and trustees have now outlined the options to those who missed out on seeing the panto.

In an update, it said: “We recognise the disappointment for everyone involved, from our audience, cast and support staff, but the Scottish Government restrictions take this decision firmly out of our hands.”

They outlined three options - a refund; a voucher/credit against future performances or a donation to the venue’s on-going upgrade of the former YWCA building at 9 Esplanade.

John Murray, chair of Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy, said ‘We would politely ask for your patience while our small team deal with a high number of enquiries and transactions as efficiently as possible.”

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty was written and directed by Jonathan Stone and starred Billy Mack as Dame Bev Park. Supporting cast included Christina Strachan, Mark McDonnell, Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin McKenzie.

The pantomime opened on December 1 and had several sold-out performances and great reviews up until a Covid infection within the cast ceased performances on December 17.

Customers who have bought a ticket online will be emailed. Anyone who bought the tickets in person is asked to email [email protected]

