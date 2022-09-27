Developer in Fife launches £10,000 fund to support local groups

Miller Homes has launched a £10,000 community fund to support groups linked to its developments on Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes and others across the east of Scotland.

Lapwing Brae is the Victoria Wynd development which will bring 105 homes to vacant land to the east of Victoria Hospital on the site of the former Forbo Nairn linoleum factory.

The Leven Mill development consists of 109 new homes.

Miller Homes launches its £10,000 fund

The new fund is open to a host of local groups, from sports teams to nurseries and foodbanks.

It officially launched this week and will cover all of Miller Homes’ developments in its Scotland East region.

Applications for the first round will close on Friday, November 11 after which donations between £250 and £2000 will be awarded. Two funding rounds will take place each year in June and November and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director for Scotland East, said: “We don’t just build houses, we create communities, making Fife a better place to live.

“There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work in the Fife area, doing everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing the town’s green spaces.

“Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”