Early opening for playpark at new Kirkcaldy development

The Dunfermline-based housing association is working in conjunction with JR Group to deliver 49 new energy-efficient houses at the site.

The two had agreed to revamp a local playpark as part of the community benefits and planning requirements for the project. It was expected that the upgrades would take place towards the end of the construction phase.

However, the playpark was upgraded ahead of schedule to give local children the opportunity to enjoy it over the summer months.

The playpark was opened with a ribbon cutting attended by representatives from Fife Housing Group and JRG Group - and Cody the dog!

Four new pieces of equipment were installed, with the project finishing in early August.

Douglas Smith, Fife Housing Group’s clerk of works, was one of those present to cut the ribbon alongside the JR Group’s Chris Turley, senior site manager, and Gayle O’Hear, construction administration manager.

He said: “It’s terrific we were able to bring the construction of the new playpark forward and it’s really nice being able to give the local kids some new play equipment that they can enjoy for years to come”.

Fife Housing Group is one of the largest independent housing associations in the east of Scotland, with approximately 2,500 properties across Fife and an annual turnover of over £12 million.