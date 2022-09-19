Fife Flyers’ fans launch new podcast, Blue White And Gold

Blue, White And Gold is a fortnightly chat about all things hockey at Fife Ice Arena.

It was launched by Chris Taylor, Calum McLean and Ben Neighbours, and has now logged its first three episodes.

The trio chew the fat over the weekend results and the games ahead before being joined by a guest.

Pictured with mascot Geordie Munro are the team behind the podcast: Chris Taylor, Calum McLean and Ben Neighbours (Pic: Derek Young)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These have included Todd Dutiaume, head coach, and John Ross, author of the recent Fife Flyers: On This Day anthology.

The podcast has been some time in the planning.

Chris said: “We tried just before COVID.

“With all the changes off the ice this summer, we thought this was a good time to be part of it.”

Calum said the reception from fans had been very encouraging, and they are looking at expanding the podcast content.

“We want to focus on the club’s history, looking at major landmarks and eras as well as players.

“It’s not just about the team, but the people who make up the club, and we want fans to be part of that.”

The podcast airs every second Thursday, giving the trio time to tee up guests and plan ahead with the full support of the club.

“Todd has been a great help, and has been in touch asking how it is going,” said Ben. “He is interested to see how it develops.”

The podcasters also hope to tie up with other clubs in the EIHL for future editions.