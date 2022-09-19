Fife Flyers: Reece Cochrane’s flying start as defenceman savours first pro goal

The young Kirkcaldy defenceman has caught the eye with his early shifts, and looks to have played his way to a regular slot in a new-look Fife side.

The GB junior international blueliner looks the part after a summer in the gym - and he has a former Fife player to thank.

Cochrane said: “Working with Tommy Muir really helped.

Reece Cochrane in action for Fife Flyers against Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“We were in the gym nearly every day and he puts us through our paces and it has paid off.”

Muir was a stalwart of Fife’s defence from 200 to 2018 and is currently part of the Kirkcaldy Kestrels’ Scottish National League roster.

Added Cochrane “He helped myself and Scott Jamieson.

“Tommy has been in the game a lot of years and knows what it takes to play to the highest standards, so we listened to him and what he had to say.”

That guidance has already paid off with Cochrane bagging his first ever pro hockey goal.

It came in Saturday’s game at Belfast, and gave Flyers a lead they held until the dying minutes.

Cochrane was handed the match puck, suitably inscribed with the date of his rookie strike.

He admitted: “To be honest I didn’t know it had gone in until everyone skated towards me!

“It felt great - hopefully the start of something to keep pushing forward to create chances for others and get some goals to show I am capable of playing in this league.”

The GB junior internationalist - who has played in world championships at under-18 and 20 levels - first iced with Flyers in 2018-19 before taking his skates south to Sheffield Steeldogs in the NIHL and then back north to Kestrels and Glasgow Clan.

He jumped on board mid-season as Flyers toiled heavily in season 2021-22, but is looking ahead with confidence to the new campaign.

Looking back on the weekend double header with title tipped Giants, he said: “We proved we are a team that can compete, and once we get all bodies back we can push even further.

“This is a good group of guys.