Fife Flyers: Five things we learned from Belfast weekend

Here’s five things we took away from this weekend’s action:

Fans’ rallying round:The reaction from the stands after Sunday’s defeat was telling.

There was warm applause and strong support even on the back of a 5-2 home defeat.

Fife Flyers have got their season off to a great start (PIc: Jillian McFarlane)

This team clearly has the backing of the fans who appreciate its work ethic and commitment, and perhaps more significantly, can see its potential once it gets back to full strength.

That sense of positivity can surely only grow as the league season gets underway.

Reece Cochrane:Start as you meant to go on!

Reece Cochrane’s early ice time has been superb, and he has more than played his way to a regular slot on the blue line.

A summer of work in the gym has paid off for the young Brit.

And he capped a fine start to the 2022-23 campaign with his first pro goal in Belfast at the weekend.

This could be his season.

Chris Lawrence:

The guy flies halfway round the world, and goes straight into three games in four nights on the back of a summer coaching rather than playing.

Lawrence’s impact this time round was just as immediate as it was when he lit a fire under last season’s toiling team.

He will surely revel in icing with this much more experienced, robust roster.

Standing their ground:Good to see Flyers taking no nonsense from any opponents so far this year.

The long-held perception the team was bullied and pushed around some nights will certainly end this season if the opening games are anything to go by.

Against Giants on Sunday, Reece Harsch was the latest to simply stand his ground as players came together.

His debate with Gabe Bast was still going on when both #42s were in the sin bins.

In the community:Good to see the club back in the community so early in the season.

Last year’s COVID restrictions impacted heavily on the engagement with fans.

The weekend saw fans and mascot Geordie Munro take part in Fife Pride, flying the flag for the team as it travelled to Belfast – and doing a superb job.

Kirkcaldy is a hockey town – and the more visible the players are, the better folk get to know them, and the more they will file through the doors on match nights.