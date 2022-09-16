Fife Flyers: Coach hails pivotal moments in big road win over Dundee Stars

Chris Lawrence marked his return with a key goal as he laced up just days after flying in from Australia.

Flyers built up a superb 3-0 lead Stars - the team which shut them out on home ice on Saturday night - and delivered a huge five-minute penalty kill after losing Shawn Cameron on a check to the head call.

Janne Kivilahti opened their account after 11minutes, and then converted from a Zack Phillips' pass.

Fife Flyers celebrate a goal (Pic: Derek Black)

Lawrence finished off a nice passing exchange with Shawn Cameron for 3-0.

Phillips' goal 2:33 into the third period put them well in control, but Stars pulled two back through Ryan Verrier and Romans Semjonovs - before Lucas Sandström hit the empty net to seal the game.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “We weathered the storm they threw at us for the first ten minutes and counter punched great.

“The talent we have in the dressing room shone through tonight. They don’t need many shots.”He was delighted with Lawrence’s instant impact, adding: “Lawrence: A little bit of everything adding: “He flew halfway across the world to get here, and for a guy who hasn’t played a competitive game since he got hurt last year he did a great job.

“His leadership and experience shine through, and his love for the game is infectious and guys get right behind him.”