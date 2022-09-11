Fife Flyers: Five things we learned from the launch of new season

Here are five things we learned from the pre-season games and opening Challenge Cup matches:

1 This team is a clear upgrade:

Bigger, stronger, better and more experienced - the dark shadows of last season can finally be dispelled on the evidence so far.

Fife Flyers line up for a minute's silence to mark the passing pf The Queen (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers’ own annus horribilis is over, and the fans have a team that I think they will get behind.

It’s clearly an upgrade in every sense, and should be much, much more competitive game in, game out.

And that is exactly what the fans want, and expect.

2 Bragging rights:

As comebacks go, Flyers’ third period demolition of Glasgow Clan was something to witness.

There was a huge momentum shift as they overturned a 3-1 deficit and left Clan rattled and frustrated.

That it was achieved with four imports out of the line-up only left the fans wondering at what the team’s true potential could be …

3 Filling the rink

The crowd on Saturday was up on last season at 1500 - it felt busier, it looked busier, and it sounded busier.

The good news is it can only get better.

There is a clear plan to get the team back into the community to rebuild the bonds that withered under last season’s COVID restrictions.

A winning, entertaining team will certainly help, but the drive to win back fans who have drifted away is underway

4 Scott Jamieson.Lot of fans were sorry to see him leave the team and drop down to play with Kirkcaldy Kestrels in the SNL.

Many thought this would be the year he stepped off the bench and claimed decent ice time.

Whatever happened, it’s sad to see a home-based player stepping away from the dressing-room - Flyers’ loss is Kestrels’ gain as he will be a stand-out skater in the SNL.

Fife also needs that local identity. It remains important to its identity and ethos, many would argue more so now than ever in a league saturated with imports.

5 Meet the team.I liked the new look introductions trialled during pre-season.

The match night needs the biggest build-up possible, and calling the platters forward one by one is a good thing.