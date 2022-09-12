Edinburgh Tattoo talk for Fife Chamber guests
Fife Chamber of Commerce is set to host the man at the helm of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at a special lunch.
Buster Howes, chief executive of renowned annual event, is the guest at the chamber’s Champion Our Armed Forces Lunch on Friday, September 30.
It takes place at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline.
The event will see Mr Howes discuss how his military career has influenced his tenureship as head of the iconic military event since taking over in 2020.
Alan Mitchell, chief executive, said the lunch was an opportunity to thank local military personnel for their service.
He said: “It has a special place in our event programme, so we can thank military personnel for what they do for us and foster the links that will bring their skills into our workplaces.
“We are delighted that our event sponsor, Babcock has a long history of commitment to the Armed Forces, and we are proud to share that commitment with them.”
Staci Hattan, Fife Chamber’s event executive said the event was also an opportunity for local businesses to gain insight into the transferable skills that military personnel possess.
She said: “It provides the perfect opportunity for local businessmen and women to listen to the inspiring story of Buster Howes, and his transition to civilian life.
“It’s also a brilliant way to enhance the communities understanding of the experience and transferable skills that veterans and reservists can provide to enhance local businesses.”
Tickets are available from the Fife Chamber website, and are priced at £33 for members and £38 for non-members.