Fifers head to Edinburgh to pay last respects to The Queen
Fifers planning to travel to Edinburgh to pay their respects to The Queen have been warned that train services from the Kingdom could be very busy.
ScotRail is urging passengers heading to the capital over the coming days to plan ahead.
Thousands of people expected to travel today (Monday) and Tuesday to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.
Passengers heading to St Giles’ Cathedral should travel to Edinburgh Waverley station, where supporting arrangements will be in place.
Due to construction work being carried out on a building next to Haymarket station and the proximity of the tram lines, passengers are advised not to use Haymarket station if they are heading to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Queues are expected at some major stations, particularly Edinburgh Waverley..
Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “ScotRail and Network Rail are doing everything we can to support people who want to pay their respects while The Queen lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.
“We expect trains to be much busier than normal over the coming days, particularly to and from Edinburgh.
“Changes are being made to services to help people spread their journeys throughout the day, and passengers should still plan ahead and expect queues throughout the day.”