ScotRail is urging passengers heading to the capital over the coming days to plan ahead.

Thousands of people expected to travel today (Monday) and Tuesday to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

Passengers heading to St Giles’ Cathedral should travel to Edinburgh Waverley station, where supporting arrangements will be in place.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral (Pic: PA/Owen Humphreys)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to construction work being carried out on a building next to Haymarket station and the proximity of the tram lines, passengers are advised not to use Haymarket station if they are heading to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Queues are expected at some major stations, particularly Edinburgh Waverley..

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “ScotRail and Network Rail are doing everything we can to support people who want to pay their respects while The Queen lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.

“We expect trains to be much busier than normal over the coming days, particularly to and from Edinburgh.