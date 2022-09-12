Demolition work starts on site to build new Spar store in Kirkcaldy

The former KE Automatics showroom at the top of Rosslyn Street is set to become a new Spar store.

It forms part of a proposed development which will include two hot food takeaways and two shops under a planning application submitted to Fife Council.

The land, on the corner of Pottery Street, was once occupied by the Kitchen Depot and used to be home to a car wash business.

The proposed new Spar store in Kirkcaldy

An updated planning application was submitted this week.

It said that the building is now in a poor state of repair in need of major investment and refurbishment - and that some demolition work had got underway.

Plans were first lodged in January 2021 by Mr George Mitchell from Glasgow.