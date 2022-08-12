Fairmont St Andrews resort will host Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2023

Fresh from an overwhelmingly successful return in February 2022, after sitting out 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the sixth staging of the hugely popular business-to-business showpiece will take place from January 29 to February 2, 2023.
The five-star Fairmont St Andrews resort will once again play host as more than 90 of the world’s leading golf tour operators come face to face with over 100 Scottish golf businesses, creating thousands of meetings in the process.
As well as that, familiarisation trips will be organised for visiting international tour operators to six key regions across Scotland.
The week will conclude with the latest edition of the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. Entries for the new-look awards open in late August.
Cara Munro, the Head of Business Development at organisers DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates for the 2023 staging of Scottish Golf Tourism Week and are, in particular, looking forward to returning to the magnificent Fairmont St Andrews resort.
“Since its launch in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has made a substantial contribution to the country’s economy and, as the long recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we are excited to play our part in reaffirming Scotland’s status as the world’s original and premier golf destination.”
Launched in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a unique platform that gives businesses in Scotland the opportunity to engage directly with international inbound golf tour operators.
An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April 2022 found that suppliers who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they build at the event.
It is further estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year, many of them to St Andrews.