Fife baker wins Scotland's Bakery Café of the Year award

And the Cupar-based family business, which also has shops in St Andrews and Dundee, picked up a number of other honours at the industry awards’ glittering ceremony in Glasgow at the weekend, including the title Best Vienoiserie in Scotland for its Strawberry Danish.

Other successes included a national bronze award in the free-from (biscuits and cakes) category for its Dark Chocolate Florentine (no gluten ingredients and vegan); a regional silver award in the bread (yeasted) category for its Artisan Baguette; and a regional bronze award in the savoury category for its Spinach Roll.

Chloe Milne, co-director of Fisher & Donaldson, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for four of our products at this year’s Scottish Baker of the Year awards, especially our Strawberry Danish, which has been awarded with best pastry in Scotland!

Scottish Bakers’ Ambassador Mich Turner MBE (right) with the award-winning team from Fisher & Donaldson.

"In addition to some of our quality products winning awards, to be named Scottish Bakery Café of the Year is such a huge honour. Making brilliant cakes and providing an inviting and friendly café service is our passion – it is fantastic that the work our great team does has been recognised with this award win.

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning customers to our cafés to see why we’re Scotland’s Bakery Café of the Year!”

The team from Fisher & Donaldson was presented its prize by Scottish Bakers’ Ambassador Mich Turner MBE, who said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered and with each product assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste, Fisher & Donaldson should be very proud of their success.”

The Scottish Baker of the Year competition sets out to select the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.

Alasdair Smith, of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition, said: “Our winners can be justifiably proud of their achievements.”