Fife based Briggs Marine wins biggest defence contract with MoD to secure 80 jobs

A Fife business is celebrating its largest defence contract Ministry of Defence contract to date.

Briggs Marine, a leading provider of marine services, has secured the work to supply and maintain authority moorings, markers, and targets over the next eight years with a forecast revenue of £182m. This significant win not only solidifies its position as a leader in marine services but also secures 80 jobs and ensures continued investment in cutting-edge marine technology from its Burntisland base.

It forms part of the MoD’s ‘next generation of marine services’ programme and will see Briggs deliver a scheduled maintenance requirement alongside an extensive replacement programme which will modernise and standardise the MoD’s heavy moorings and aids to navigation (AtoN)- a service vital to naval operations throughout the UK and overseas.

The contract will give the company the ability to secure associated employment and further investment in its vessel fleet and industrial infrastructure..

Briggs Marine MV Forth Constructor - the Burntisland company is celebrating its biggest contract to date with the MoD (Pic: Submnitted)

The maintenance tasking requires a unique combination of marine and subsea skills, which Briggs is well equipped for. Its recently built ‘MV Forth Constructor’ is one of the vessels planned to be utilised in the delivery of the contract and has already proved itself to be a capable and efficient vessel for delivery of the programme.

Briggs has undertaken similar works for almost two decades. In this iteration of the contract, it will provide design and assurance services under ‘equipment authority’ status and to provide all replacement material during the term.

Collieson Briggs, managing director, said: “This new contract will both safeguard existing jobs and create significant new opportunities throughout the UK. We look forward to delivering outstanding results whilst continuing to invest in the Company’s growth and capability.”

Iain Ross, director of Port and Marine Services, added: “Specialist marine services are an important enabler to the country’s defence capabilities and Briggs Marine is proud to support that. Our excellent track record in delivering services to the MoD’s high standards sets us in good stead. We welcome this new opportunity, and we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional results."

Last year Briggs Marine landed a contract to provide vessels to take workers to the huge Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm off the Fife coast. Its Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) will facilitate the transfer of technicians and equipment from NnG’s operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth to the offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.