Fife bread making business launches £20,000 appeal to support community work

Readying the harvest for threshing to release the grain

The organisation runs two projects, to introduce local people to their nutritious grains and support them in developing the knowledge and skills to grow, process and bake these into delicious bread.

Scotland The Bread was a key partner when the Covid-19 pandemic led to unprecedented bread and flour shortages.

The main objective was to work alongside community food hubs and bakers to ensure that low income communities across Scotland had access to more nutritious flour and the skills and knowledge to transform it into delicious bread.

The finished product

Since its launch, Flour to the People has run 10 community baking events and shared over 300kg of nutritious, high quality flour with communities.

Andrew Whitley, co-founder of Scotland The Bread commented: “The Crowdfunder will help increase access to our flour which can be used by community bakers to create tasty, digestible bread.

"The deal for far too long has been that if you don’t have much money, you get to eat the most nutritionally impoverished foods.”

In recognition of its innovative work, Flour to the People has been nominated for a BBC Food and Farming Award.

Scotland The Bread’s Crowdfunder appeal launched on November 22.

