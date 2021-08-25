Led by catering manager Sammy Livingstone, the team ensure the plant’s workers have the proper fuel inside them to fulfil their roles.

During major plant projects the catering team can serve over 5000 meals a month, with a large number of additional workers on site.

All ExxonMobil staff can take advantage of a free lunch, while contractors are offered the option of a generously subsidised meal.

Fife Ethylene Plant's catering team.

Sammy, who lives in Crosshill with her husband Andrew, the night shift chef at the plant, explained: “It’s our job to ensure the staff here are all given healthy, balanced meals and I think it is great that ExxonMobil looks after its people in this way.”

Full capacity for the catering team means a huge order of 40kg of ready peeled potatoes and a massive 110kg of chips each week, in addition to baked potatoes, wedges and rice; 70-80kg of meat; 76kg of fruit and a whopping 40kg of cheese.

“We work a four week cycle and know exactly what to cook and how much of everything we will need so there’s very little waste,” explained Sammy.

And after all this time, she knows exactly what her customers like.

“The favourites are steak pie, curry, burritos and salt and pepper chicken. The menu is changed regularly for variety.

“The least favourite is definitely fish – unless it is battered!”

