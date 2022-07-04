Fife business launches major new landscaping display

Cartmore Building Supply Co Ltd , a company in the Purvis Group had its new 1000 square metre display unveiled by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The event showcased its latest expansion, which has been fuelled by the company’s partner status within the National Buying Group – a UK-wide buying group for independent builders’ merchants

Gordon Banks, director and co-founder of Cartmore, said: “Having a display like this is fundamental for any landscaping business.

Gordon Brown launches the new display at Cartmore

“After we moved to new premises in May 2021, we wanted to ensure ours was state-of-the-art. We are very proud to now own one of the biggest such displays in Scotland and were very honoured that Gordon was able to officially declare it open for business.”

Mr Banks said the company’s partnership with NBG was “.a crucial part” of its business model.

“It allows us to compete at the top table with nationals when it comes to pricing,” he said. “This is why we are the group’s longest continually serving member in Scotland and we look forward to our future in collaboration with NBG.”

The opening of the new display at Cart will assist in generating further business for companies working across the Fife area.

Mr Banks said: “Landscaping is highly visual by its very nature, so being able to demonstrate how a project will look when it is finished is extremely important.

“As such, we anticipate the fact contractors now have a highly effective and accessible tool here at Lochgelly will lead to more work in the area.

“We are proud to be able to drive local business in this way, and this would not have been possible without our total commitment to NBG.”

Nick Oates, managing director at National Buying Group, said: “We are proud to have counted Cartmore as a partner for so many years.