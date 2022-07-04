Strike: Almost 250 staff at Fife factory set to walk out in pay dispute

Workers at Bosch Rexroth in Glenrothes will take continuous strike action from Tuesday (July 5) until Tuesday 12th - and then walk out every Monday and Tuesday going forward.

There will also be an ongoing ban on overtime throughout by the 245 workers.

Bosch Rexroth engineers parts for the construction industry including gears and brakes, as well as parts for forklift trucks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rexroth in Glenrothes is set to be hit by industrial action

The German-owned global tech and engineering giant has proposed a six per cent pay deal.

Trade union, Unite, said that was a significant pay cut given that real inflation currently stands at 11.7 per cent.

The union said the company was also refusing to back-date the pay award to January 1, or to reverse changes to shift patterns and shift allowances.

It said the combined impact of the offer would leave workers around £7,000 per year worse off.

Employees voted to reject the proposals by 74 per cent.

George Ramsay, Unite regional office, said: “These pay proposals will leave workers thousands of pounds out of pocket at a time when the cost of living crisis deepens.

“Not only is the six per cent a pay cut as inflation hits 11.7 per cent, but to implement shift changes that will erode incomes further, is quite simply an unacceptable way to treat these loyal workers.”

Unite said that the Bosch Rexroth, a subsidiary of Bosch, is in a strong financial position.

In its 2021 annual report, the company spoke of `reaching a new high on incoming orders’ which have generated sales of £5.4 billion - up by nearly one fifth on the year before.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Disgracefully, Bosch Rexroth is another employer coining it in, yet is hell-bent on destroying wages.

“Bosch’s order books are bulging and the company is boasting of a very bright future, There is no need to make this Scottish workforce poorer.

“My message to management is to think again and come back to the table with an improved offer ."