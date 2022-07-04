New homes planned for site of ruin near Fife town

An application for planning permission has been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposal seeks to restore the site for habitation with five courtyard homes.

Documents lodged with the application state that the site has accommodated habitation for a century and possibly more, labelled as Mourn House from at least 1854.

One of the drawings submitted as part of the Mourn House planning application show how the development could look

The access track serving the former house, the Keepers Lodge and Balmuto Castle still exists today, as does the tree belt forming a crescent shape to the south and west of the site.

But Mourn House and its associated out buildings are no longer in existence.

The buildings were recorded as no longer having roofs by 1943, and being described as ruins in 1987.

The application stated: “The stone remnants continue deteriorating on the hill and are no longer capable of conversion back to habitation in their current state.