Burntisland Highland Games, the second oldest in the world, set for return after pandemic

The countdown is underway to Burntisland’s big summer gathering on The Links which takes place on Monday, July 18.

And the historic event - which was founded in 1652 - will be joined by the return of ‘The Shows’ which bring the noise and colour of the funfair to the sea front.

The games are the second oldest in the world

Burntisland Highland Games (Pics: George McLuskie)

Games day is expected to draw huge crowds to Burntisland - and the organisers have appealed to visitors to use public transport where possible to minimise congestion.

The Games were last held in 2019, with the pandemic wiping out plans for both 2020 and 2021 - apart from world wars, not including weather, it was only the second time the gathering had not been held since its inception.

Now, Burntisland Highland Games Committee is looking forward to the big return later this month.

The competition will feature the hugely popular heavyweights, as well as Highland dancers and track and field competitors competing in a range of races on the Links.

The day also includes the traditional reception for exiles returning to Burntisland.

They are guests of honour at buffet reception at Burntisland Burgh Chambers, in mid-morning before the parade to the games arena goes through the High Street.

The Games will be formally opened by the chieftain at midday.

The Games event is organised and run by the Burntisland Highland Games Committee.

Car parking availability near the Links is limited on Games Day - prompting an appeal to visitors not to cause congestion in adjacent residential streets.

There are overflow car parks, while buses can drop people off next to the Links and always park with consideration for others. Please consider travelling to Burntisland Games Day by public transport.

Burntisland Rail Station is on the Fife Circle line and only a short walk from the High Street and Links.

The number seven bus also stops beside Burntisland Links and the High Street.