Campion Homes unveils plans for 80 new homes in Fife town

Dunfermline-based Campion Homes Limited wants to build the homes on land in Windygates.

It has identified open space north of Cameron Crescent better known locally as The Temple which used to be a market garden, but has been unused for a number of years and is largely overgrown.

How the Windygates development could look

The company wants to transform the site with 80 new homes which would consist of 73 homes plus eight affordable homes, built for Kingdom Housing Association.

The site would include family homes and bungalows ranging from two to five bedrooms.

In a planning statement, the company said the development would “make a significant contribution to meeting housing needs in general across Fife. “

It also said developing the site”need not generate adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future residents.”