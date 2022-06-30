Fife business orders new pilot vessel to tap further into growing market

Burntisland based Briggs Marine has ordered the new ORC pilot boat - taking its fleet to six in total.

And this one is transportable by road.

That means it will allow the marine specialists to react to its clients’ needs and timescales quicker, and be more fuel efficient getting it to customers.

One of Briggs Marine's pilot launches

This latest investment will also enable Briggs Marine to offer charter opportunities for pilot launches - a service which, the company believes, will continue to grow as many ports struggle with ageing fleets.

It comes hot on the heels of news that Briggs Marine - about to celebrate its 50th anniversary - has secured a contract to deliver technicians to the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, currently under construction 15 km off the coast of the Kingdom.

It will use its vessel, Forth Engineer, to provide the crew transfers for the project and will transport the staff to turbines, substations and construction vessels as well as providing a cargo-carrying capability to support construction and operations.

The new ORC pilot boat will be built by Great Yarmouth based Goodchild Marine, and delivered next year.

Rob Baker, general manager commented “We are extremely pleased to confirm that Briggs Marine is continuing to invest in its fleet. This latest project will enable current and future customers more modern and efficient pilot launch options.

“This is the sixth pilot launch that we’ve commissioned with Goodchild Marine in the last eight years.

“The first five vessels enabled us to provide first-class pilot services in the port of Liverpool, and this service is now extended to other customers through this charter opportunity.”

In the countdown to its golden jubilee, Briggs Marine continues to upgrade its assets. Other recent investments for Briggs Marine include a Crew Transfer Vessel in 2021, a new multipurpose workboat and three new line handling vessels to support a range of customers.

Steven Pierce from Goodchild Marine, said: “We are delighted to be providing Briggs with an ORC 121. This vessel is shorter enabling it to be road transportable.