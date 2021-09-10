The ‘Dive Into the Deep’ challenge experience, was created by Cerebral Ape.

It allows participants to navigate a deep sea robot over a realistic ocean floor model, and complete objectives whilst learning about the secrets of the deep sea.

Stuart Rogers, who lives in Wormit, started Cerebral Ape last year after being made redundant.

Stuart Rodgers

He created this experience in a bid to draw attention to what’s going on under the sea.

His first experience, ‘Mission to Mars’, enables participants to control a robotic rover to perform tasks on a realistic Martian landscape.

He said: “I’m fascinated by the world’s oceans and their offering. The deeper you descend, the more compelling the mysteries! It is this that ‘Dive Into the Deep’ delivers.”

Stuart, who has a degree in marine ecology, said it was always his plan to create a second experience, this time focusing on marine life.

The launch of ‘Dive Into the Deep’ follows the successful roll-out of ‘Mission to Mars’, which Stuart has been able to demonstrate to young participants of Raytheon’s Quadcopter Challenge in partnership with Fife Council’s Culture of Enterprise.

Ann Camus, enterprise and business development manager at Fife Council, said: “Stuart is an important addition to our programme.

“His involvement ensures that young people working on several of our programmes, such as the Virtual Coding Academy and Raytheon’s Quadcopter Challenge, and can get first-hand insight and experiences from a business owner and a specialist in his field.”

