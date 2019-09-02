Fife businesswoman shortlisted for top award

A Fife businesswoman is shortlisted for a top award.

Jo Barton, who runs Jo MacFarlane Ltd, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Most Inspiring Business Woman’ at the Best Business Woman Awards.

Based in Anstruther, Jo’s candle making business supplies candles to luxury Hotels in London and across Scotland.

She also runs candle making workshops to teach people new skills, and has just launched her brand new ‘Ignite your Creativity’ course – to build a business from your kitchen table in three months, to empower and support women to start their own candle making business.

Jo said: “I am honoured and privileged to be a finalist alongside the most inspiring women in business.” The awards –now in their fifth year – are designed to recognise the achievement of women across a wide range of business categories.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser, said ‘We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK.

“ This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement. Finalists have been selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity. Well over 80 per cent of start-ups fail in the first three years, and all our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.’

The gala final will be held in London on October 11.