Fife butcher expands presence into Dobbies' Lothian garden centres

The family run business, based at a farm near Auchtertool, already has a presence in the garden centre’s Dunfermline store, however due to the success of its products there, Dobbies in Edinburgh and Livingston will now be stocking them.

Puddledub – a ‘farm to fork’ company – are supplying Dobbies with pork, beef, lamb, poultry and deli items, produced from their own livestock and sourced from other local suppliers.

The Mitchell family behind Puddledub have been at Clentrie Farm since 1905.

Puddledub products will now be available in the Edinburgh and Livingston branches of Dobbies Garden Centres.

The farm is focused on high welfare, sustainable pork production and caring for the environment.

Peter Mitchell, director, said: “Just like Dobbies we’re passionate about offering our customers the very best products and have a highly skilled team.

"That’s why we work with trusted partners that share our ethos, commitment to value and high-quality standards.

"The butchers in Dobbies’ Dunfermline store has proven to be a great success and we’re sure it will be the same in Edinburgh and Livingston.”

David Gibson, regional manager at Dobbies, said: “Puddledub is one of Scotland’s finest farms and meat producers, so we’re really pleased to welcome them to another two stores.

"The company has a thriving in-store and online retail presence already, proving how popular its products are.