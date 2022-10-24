The survey is being run in conjunction with the local authority as it seeks to better understand how it can support people across all walks of life into employment.

Elric Honoré, chief executive, said one of the aims is to help the council understand how it can help create opportunities for the Kingdom’s young people.

He said: “We recognise that a lot of people are leaving Fife at 16 or 17.

Fife Centre for Equalities is looking for a range of opinions as they seek to understand how Fife Council undertakes recruitment

“There are major reasons for that, they go to university in Glasgow or Dundee, but it’s also that the first step on the employment ladder tends to be somewhere else as well.

Mr. Honoré said previous research shows that young Fifers are unsure of how to take their first steps in the world of work with the local authority, but this new survey is also expected to show differing ideas around how roles are advertised.

He added: “We already know that from other surveys, young people don’t know about taking their first steps on the ladder. The other thing that we know is, the council advertises jobs not necessarily where people are looking for jobs”.

“What we’re trying to find out is, what makes sense for people who are looking for that first opportunity. Where are they looking for jobs?”

The survey is open until the end of November, with focus groups also being run concurrently.