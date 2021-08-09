Global ransomware attacks have increased in 2021

Inverkeithing-based Alba Digital Solutions said said a record 305 million attacks came in the first six months of this year - more than in the whole of 2020.

Jim McDonald, founding partner, said: “Ransomware attacks have sky-rocketed over the last six months, with many small businesses and third sector organisations falling victim.

“No industry is immune to this type of threat, with sole traders, charities and larger organisations all being affected.

“Organisations in the region need to be extra cautious about their internet security and take necessary precautions to protect their online assets from ransomware and other cyber threats.”

Alba Digital Solutions is offering a free cyber security consultation for small business owners and charities in Fife who have either been a victim of, or are concerned about, ransomware.

Jim, who heads up the company’s cyber security team, said: “Security breaches can be hugely detrimental given the often-sensitive nature of their work.

“Ransomware is a particularly dangerous type of malware which employs encryption to hold its victims to ransom by threatening to either block access or publish personal or sensitive information.

“Awareness is key and ultimately the first step towards protection.

“There are lots of steps you can take to tighten your small business online security, from configuring certain software to staff training.

Organisations are invited to freephone 0800 2545194 or email [email protected][email protected] to book a free one-to-one consultation.

