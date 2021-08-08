Changing rooms re-open at Fife swimming pools as leisure centres lift restrictions

It means an end to young children having to arrive ‘beach ready’ - with costumes under their clothing - as Fife Sports & Leisure Trust updates all its health and safety protocols after the latest announcements from the Scottish Government.

The return to normal operations will also see fitness classes back into studio spaces, and one-way systems around venues will be lifted, together with a full return of all activities in sports halls.

The trust - which operates a host of facilities, including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes - announced the changes as it welcomed the lifting of restrictions which have impacted on all services since March 2020.

Restrictions at all of Fife's leisure centres are set to ease

The need to book programmes will be phased in the coming days, but some safety measures will remain in place.

These include screens at reception, wearing face masks and sanitising hands.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The move to near normal operations is a very encouraging step.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to programmes and facilities under conditions which they enjoyed pre-COVID.”

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports & Leisure Trust

She added: “We’ll still be asking people to book ahead for fitness classes, but this was the norm before COVID restrictions, but generally, most booking requirements will be phased out by August 16, and, we’d ask for patience while we return our gyms to their former layouts.

“The lockdowns and restrictions associated with the Coronavirus pandemic have had a significant impact on the trust, both financially and operationally, and we are working hard to mitigate against these affects while acknowledging that there will be a long-term negative affect to the trust.

Customers are being advised that users of gyms at the Beacon Leisure Centre and Pitreavie Athletics Centre are still required to book ahead until further notice.

