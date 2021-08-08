It comes from Alex Rowley MSP after complaints from a number of constituents who, he says, are at their wits end.

The long-running issue has affected communities across Fife as seagulls swoop on people eating in public, and protect their young, as well as making noise throughout the night.

Now Mr Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has written to Fife Council’s top officer to urge more action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seagulls will scavenge for food and rip up bin bags

In a letter to Steve Grimmond, chief executive, he called on him to “to co-ordinate a review of the approach being taken by Fife Council to supporting people who are being terrorised in their streets by gulls.”Mr Rowley added: “To date Fife Council’s response to this issue seems to be there is little you can do, but I am not convinced this is correct – especially where people are literally telling me they are being attacked in the street.”

The Labour MSP said information he got from the Scottish Parliament’s research service could be “the start of a discussion with the appropriate officers within the council to help those streets and people where they are at their wits end with this issue.”

Councils have no statutory duty to take action against any species of gulls.

Seagulls have been the subject of many complaints in Fife towns

But, the gulls can legally be controlled under the terms of general licences.

He said the research team confirmed local authorities are expected to respond to complaints about problem gulls on council owned property.

They can tackle the problem of dropped food and litter by making people aware of the consequences of feeding gulls, and to increase street/pavement cleaning at key times of the day, and supply bird proof litter bins.

Responsibility for dealing with nuisance complaints rests with the council which has a duty to investigate them, but it is up to an environmental officer to determine if any actions - such as someone feeding the birds - could constitute a statutory nuisance.

Complaints over the menace of seagulls have been flagged up repeatedly in many Fife towns in recent years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.