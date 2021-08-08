MSP calls for action as seagulls ‘terrorise’ local people
A new call has been made to tackle the problem of seagulls terrorising local people.
It comes from Alex Rowley MSP after complaints from a number of constituents who, he says, are at their wits end.
The long-running issue has affected communities across Fife as seagulls swoop on people eating in public, and protect their young, as well as making noise throughout the night.
Now Mr Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has written to Fife Council’s top officer to urge more action.
In a letter to Steve Grimmond, chief executive, he called on him to “to co-ordinate a review of the approach being taken by Fife Council to supporting people who are being terrorised in their streets by gulls.”Mr Rowley added: “To date Fife Council’s response to this issue seems to be there is little you can do, but I am not convinced this is correct – especially where people are literally telling me they are being attacked in the street.”
The Labour MSP said information he got from the Scottish Parliament’s research service could be “the start of a discussion with the appropriate officers within the council to help those streets and people where they are at their wits end with this issue.”
Councils have no statutory duty to take action against any species of gulls.
Read More
But, the gulls can legally be controlled under the terms of general licences.
He said the research team confirmed local authorities are expected to respond to complaints about problem gulls on council owned property.
They can tackle the problem of dropped food and litter by making people aware of the consequences of feeding gulls, and to increase street/pavement cleaning at key times of the day, and supply bird proof litter bins.
Responsibility for dealing with nuisance complaints rests with the council which has a duty to investigate them, but it is up to an environmental officer to determine if any actions - such as someone feeding the birds - could constitute a statutory nuisance.
Complaints over the menace of seagulls have been flagged up repeatedly in many Fife towns in recent years.