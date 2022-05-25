Andrew Latto, Kingdom Housing Association’s HR Director joined over 800 runners last Sunday to take on the ASICS Windermere Marathon - a 26.2 mile course run entirely within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He completed the course in 4:32 hours to boost the mental health charity which has clubs across the UK offering free-to-attend talking groups for men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew completed the marathon last Sunday to raise funds for Andy's Man Club.

Kingdom Housing Association’s staff voted for Andy’s Man Club to be its chosen charity for 2022 a-2023 and has various fundraising events planned over the course of the partnership.

Andrew said: “The marathon was tough going but I’m delighted I’ve managed it - knowing my efforts were raising so much money, made the pain on the day and the months of training seem much more worthwhile.

"Running is one of the ways I maintain my own mental wellbeing so it seemed really fitting to use it to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club.

"Thank you to my colleagues, friends and family for generously donating their money, especially when times are hard for so many, and thanks to Kingdom Housing Association for adding £200 to the total.”

Alex McClintock, project development champion with Andy’s Man Club, said: “Well done to Andrew for completing his run and for helping Andy’s Man Club by raising some funds to help us grow across the UK and just as importantly the awareness that this will help raise as well.