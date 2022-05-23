Organisers are urging the whole community to come along over the course of this weekend – from midday to 4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday – and enjoy a fun filled day.

A wristband system will allow youngsters to enjoy unlimited turns on the rides and inflatables for only £10 per head.

The fayre will be held this weekend at Dunnikier Country Park.

There will be multiple inflatables, fun fair rides, such as the teacups and a roller coaster, chair-o-planes and more for youngsters, as well as music and games.

There will also be a whole host of stalls from local traders exhibiting their products, from food to crafts.

Paul Grubb, managing director of Kirkcaldy company, World of Parties, said: “We will be hosting the seventh Dunnikier Country Park Fayre this weekend which will be an awesome day out for the family.

"This will be the first fayre since the onset of the pandemic so we’re hoping that we can get the support of the community to make it an extra special day.”

The event has pulled in bumper crowds in the past.

Added Paul: “In previous years we’ve had over 4000 people visiting each day - if we can reach those numbers again we’ll be really happy.”

Paul said that the event industry has been hit hard due to restrictions put in place throughout COVID-19, and, unlike the hospitality industry, there was no financial support from the government.

"Events companies received no COVID relief,” he said. “It really hit us hard. I have lots of good friends in the events industry who have thrown in the towel and called it a day – it is such a shame.”

Paul explained the fayre took a great deal of organising and the backing of locals was vital to its success.

He added: "Although it’s been tough we’re back now and very positive that we can provide a great day for everyone who comes along.