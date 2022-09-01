News you can trust since 1871
Fife family business expands into bigger premises

A Fife family family business is making a name for itself across Scotland as it continues to grow its agricultural and plant maintenance business.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:10 am
J Todd Plant Services Limited launched in January 2020 and has already moved from Glenrothes to bigger premises in Auchtermuchty.

The business was launched by Jamie Todd, a former, mechanical engineer in the oil industry, and his partner Ruth.

It offers an all-round service that covers sales, preventative maintenance, hire and welding and fabrication, and employ six staff.

Jamie Todd

The company has been supported by Business Gateway.

Jamie said: “Director, Jamie said: “I am very grateful to the support and advice we have received. It has allowed us to focus on the growing the business and settling into our new location.”

Catherine Bartle, Business Gateway Fife’s HR adviser, said: “We were able to support and advise Jamie on recruitment, contracts and compliance, while signposting him to other services including NHS Fife on health and safety in the workplace.

“Jamie has already built a great name for himself over the last few years, which has enabled him to win larger contracts despite being a small and relatively new business.”

