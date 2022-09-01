Fife family business expands into bigger premises

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J Todd Plant Services Limited launched in January 2020 and has already moved from Glenrothes to bigger premises in Auchtermuchty.

The business was launched by Jamie Todd, a former, mechanical engineer in the oil industry, and his partner Ruth.

It offers an all-round service that covers sales, preventative maintenance, hire and welding and fabrication, and employ six staff.

Jamie Todd

The company has been supported by Business Gateway.

Jamie said: “Director, Jamie said: “I am very grateful to the support and advice we have received. It has allowed us to focus on the growing the business and settling into our new location.”

Catherine Bartle, Business Gateway Fife’s HR adviser, said: “We were able to support and advise Jamie on recruitment, contracts and compliance, while signposting him to other services including NHS Fife on health and safety in the workplace.