Fife firms on site to build new housing development in Aberdour

The Cala development on the outskirts of the town will see 63 four and five-bedroom homes built along with 21 affordable properties.

The Inchcolm Green development, just of Main Street, proved contentious with 800 objections lodged, and permission to begin work secured after a protracted battle led to a successful appeal after councillors refused to give it the go-ahead.

With work now underway, Cala said a number of local firms were reaping the benefits - underlining, it said, its commitment to work with Fife companies wherever possible.

Pictured: Dale Lamont (Inchcolm Green Senior Site Manager), Scott Adamson (Adamson Doors) and Thomas Morgan (Realm Construction)

Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of the Purvis Group, has been contracted to take on all aspects of civil engineering and groundworks on site.

It is also responsible for carrying out earthworks, drainage, roads, substructures, and hard landscaping including mono-blocking, kerbs and road improvement works.

Scot Tile Contracts Ltd will see three Fife-based tradesmen - all of whom served apprenticeships with the firm - work on ceramic tiling of every bathroom and kitchen in development.

Doors have been supplied by Glenrothes supplier Adamson Doors, while the roughcasting of each building has been carried out by PKS Roofs and Walls of Kinross.

Dale Lamont, senior site manager at Cala, said: “The quality of the construction trade suppliers we work with is paramount to each project we are involved in, but an important element is that we also try to engage with local businesses wherever possible.

“We are fortunate to have been able to call on a range of Fife-based first class highly-skilled sub-contractors who meet our high standards, and in doing so we are supporting the local economy and helping support local jobs.”

Realm has 30 workers on site.

Thomas Morgan, construction manage, said: “This is the first project we have worked on with Cala Homes (East), and we are hoping this will be the start of a long and successful relationship.