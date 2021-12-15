Fife football teams club together to bring Christmas cheer people in need

SPFL Trust launch Festive Friends at Falkirk Stadium with Lomond the Lion

Festive Friends is an opportunity for clubs to give back to their local communities.The programme is now in its sixth year, with 41 SPFL clubs taking part in the campaign this year.The campaign has the largest fund ever this year, a total of £100,000, which means the SPFL Trust will be able to more than DOUBLE the number of people clubs are able to support.As such, the programme is expected to support over 3,000 people this year.

It's been a tough few years for everyone due to Covid-19, but of course it has been especially difficult for the elderly who are at higher risk of social isolation.Festive Friends brings Christmas cheer and companionship to elderly people who are socially isolated and at risk of being alone during the festive season.Almost 4,000 have enjoyed an event in the last five years and last year’s new-look initiative, when it was not possible to hold events due to physical distancing rules, was also a huge success with over 2,800 people receiving Christmas hampers in doorstep visits.This year club staff and volunteers will continue to visit participants with hampers, or welcome them to their ground to enjoy a hot Christmas lunch, fun and games, a club gift, and transport there and home.

SPFL Trust CEO, Nicky Reid, said: "Festive Friends is a real highlight of the year for me and my colleagues at SPFL clubs. It's all about good old fashioned Christmas spirit - bringing club staff and volunteers together to reach elderly people who are at risk of social isolation."Scottish football is trusted to support, and our recent research shows that almost 83% of people live within ten miles of a SPFL ground - because of this clubs and their associated community trusts are well positioned to effect this type of change in their communities."This year 41 SPFL clubs are involved making it our biggest programme yet, supported by a record breaking fund of £100,000.

" We look forward to supporting more elderly people than ever before, after all kindness never mattered more."

For more information on Festive Friends visit: www.spfltrust.org.uk/festivefriends

