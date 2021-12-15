Square One was officially opened by Rangers and Raith Rovers football legend, Marvin Andrews on Tuesday this week.

The shop, which is a family run business, is located in Strathkinnes Road and has undergone a complete revamp.

Amir Salim in the barbers chair with Marvin Andrews and barber Jamie Thorburn at the opening of Square One.

Amir Salim, who manages the shop alongside his wife Tebusum, said that it has opportunities available for hairdressers and barbers to rent chairs.

He said: “We’re very excited to announce the opening of Square One in Kirkcaldy, and look forward to offering a first class service to people in the town.

“The shop currently has two chairs free which are ready to be hired out to any barbers or hairdressers who would like to come onboard.

"There is also a space in the back of the shop that would be ideal for any beauticians who are looking for space to operate from.”

The new shop has been completely refurbished, and that Amir and Tebusum are looking forward to getting involved with community projects.

"It used to already be a thriving barber shop, and with our refurbishments we’re hopeful that it can thrive once again.

"We cater for people of all ages, it is in an ideal location and there is plenty of parking for customers.

"Our family has lived in Kirkcaldy for over 40 years and we’re very community focused so we’re looking forward to getting involved in any community projects and are already planning a few charity events to help people who live in the town.”

If you would like to rent a chair in Square One, please email: [email protected].

