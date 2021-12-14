Christmas Bins: This is when they will be collected

The local authority has finalised its operating arrangements over Christmas and New Year and, while many services will not be available on certain days, Fifers have been urged to put their bins out by 6am on their normally scheduled day for collection.

Businesses with commercial waste bins due to be emptied on December 25 and 26 will have theirs serviced on December 27 and 28 instead, with commercial bins due to be emptied on January 1 and 2 also to be uplifted two days later on January 3 and 4.

Pic: Steven Scott Taylor

Recycling centres will operate as normal from Monday to Friday but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as January 1 and 2.

Special uplifts will not take place from December 20 until they resume on January 4, although Real Christmas trees can be recycled for free by cutting it up and putting it in the brown bin.

Away from bin collections, most of Fife Council will be closed from December 23 to 27 inclusive and from December 30 to January 3 inclusive - but out-of-hours support is still available.

Anyone with an emergency social work or housing repair, or urgent information relating to a birth, death or marriage can call 03451 55 00 99.

Scottish Welfare Fund grant applications can be applied for online at www.fife.gov.uk/welfarefund, while the free 24-hour Fife Covid Community Helpline on 0800 952 033 is available to help people who are struggling to self-isolate.

