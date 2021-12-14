A92: Major road safety project at accident blackspot reaches conclusion

A92

Long-awaited work at the Balfarg junction commenced back in March after many years of campaigning by local communities concerned about the accident blackspot.

New traffic signals at the junctions with Western Avenue and Star Road have been introduced, and work to improve the approaches to the new junctions to make them safer for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists was due to be completed by mid-June.

However, the works have been blighted by delays - largely due to poor weather conditions including the impact of the recent storm Arwen - and have dragged on well into the winter period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balfarg Junction

Despite all that though, road users and surrounding communities will be buoyed by news this week that the project looks set to be finally completed by the end of this week - bringing the long-running Balfarg junction saga to a successful conclusion.

A spokesman for BEAR Scotland confirmed: “The final works for the road safety project at the A92 Balfarg Junction are nearing completion.

“Unfortunately these works have taken longer than anticipated due to a variety of complications.

Changes to the construction method for the bus layby caused by the unavailability of materials added several days to the programme.

“The availability of our road marking subcontractor has also been an issue through their squads being held up on other schemes across the country due to the recent poor weather.

“The damage caused by Storm Arwen has also required our own resources to be diverted across the network to deal with emergencies.”

Closures of the A92 between Balfarg and Cadham and of Western Avenue in the past week have allowed for the installation of permanent crossing studs and electrical and signing works, and it looks very much like BEAR Scotland will be able to leave the site by Friday.

“Weather permitting, we hope to have the bus stop layby footpath surfaced and guardrails installed for a final completion of the overall project on 17 December,” the spokesman added.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.