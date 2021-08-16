Braefoot Tavern, Kinglassie

The owners of the Braefoot Tavern in Kinglassie have submitted an change of use application to Fife Council.

The tavern was one of the region’s Goth bars which were a feature of many mining communities.

The Gothenburg, or Trust Public House movement, was created in Sweden in an attempt to control the consumption of alcohol in the early 19th century.

The trust set up to award licences took 5% of the profits with the remainder going to benefit the local community.

The system quickly spread across Fife and the Lothians.

Pub owners, Tom and Margo Brooksbank, have been at the helm for the past 11 years, and previously converted the upper floor for residential use.

The pub is located within a predominantly residential area towards the west end of Main Street.

Papers lodged with the council in support of the application show the pub, which continues to trade, had been on the market with a £250,000 price tag.

The proposal is to change the use of the tavern on the ground floor with internal alterations to form a two bedroom flat.

The report stated: “It is no longer viable as a business and marketing for sale has been unsuccessful over a number of years.

“The premises can be converted to residential with no external alterations and can be provided with adequate amenity space. The neighbouring residential properties should be unaffected and may benefit from the change of use.”

