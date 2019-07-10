Fife hair salon celebrates first ever awards victory

A hair salon in Leslie has pulled off a fantastic at this years Scottish Beauty Industry awards.

Reflexions Hairdressing was nominated in three categories and won the title of ‘Five Star Salon’ award for Central Scotland after fighting it out against 10 other businesses in this category.

The small family run salon from Leslie knew it was up against some much larger salons, and staff were completely overwhelmed by their win.

Stacy Kilpatrick said: “We have been in business 26 years this year and this was our first ever award.

“We have never put ourselves forward for anything like this before and for our clients to have nominated us in three separate categories is humbling. We were the only salon from Fife to have been nominated in all three categories.

“We asked our clients if they’d nominate us in styling team of the year but little did we know they got us short listed in two other award categories. It’s amazing really and a testament to the four other stylists who work in the business as to what our clients think of them and the work they carry out day in and day out.”