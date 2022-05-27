Sauchope Links in the East Neuk of Fife, Loch Tay Highland Lodges on the banks of LochTay, and Braidhaugh Holiday Park on the River Earn in Perthshire all stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to holiday makers.

Despite already receiving fantastic reviews from holiday makers, Limerston Capital, who are the new owners of Largo Leisure Parks, are investing a further £1.5 million across the four parks in the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests at one of Largo Leisure Parks enjoy a spot of Segway riding.

The additional cash injection will be used to upgrade existing accommodation and add new accommodation including two new premium Loch side lodges at Loch Tay and five luxury glamping units with hot tubs at Sauchope Links.

Andrew Howe, executive chairman, said: “When the acquisition was announced, the message from Limerston Capital was very much about investing in the Largo Leisure portfolio and improving what is already a high end offering across their parks.

“The fact that three of those parks have been awarded the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that Largo Leisure offer a holiday experience which guests love and return to year after year.

"So many of our guests have taken the time to go onto Tripadvisor and write such lovely things about their holiday with us and their experience is thanks to the hard work and exemplary customer care shown by the teams on all of those parks.