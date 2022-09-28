Fife hotel named ‘best best wedding hotel on global level’ for third time
One of Fife’s leading hotels has celebrated a global award for the third year in a row.
Balbirnie House Hotel scored the incredible hospitality hat-trick, with the global Haute Grandeur Awards naming them ‘Best Wedding Hotel on a Global Level’ for the third time.
The Markinch venue also triumphed in 2019 and 2021.
It comes as the hotel enjoyed its busiest year to date, with a 25% increase in booked weddings.
Gaynor Russell, company director, who has overseen Balbirnie’s wedding planning department for two decades said: “It’s a wonderful acknowledgement for all the hard work that goes into what our hotel brigade does, to look after each and every unique wedding.”
She said the accolade was an accolade for the wedding team, which has seen a rise in bookings.
This year, some 200 couples will say ‘I do’ at Balbirnie, while 2023 is set to continue to break records - and every Saturday in summer 2024 has already been booked.